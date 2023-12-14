YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC)’s Literary Society will host the #1 “New York Times” bestselling author of “The Silent Patient,” Alex Michaelides.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at the Main Library, located at 305 Wick Ave. in Youngstown. The author’s presentation will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session.

Michaelides will be promoting his latest book, “The Fury,” which comes out on January 16, 2024.

General admission tickets are $50 and include the presentation, Q&A and a signed book.

Reserved seat tickets are $95 and include a pre-event cocktail hour with the author as well as the presentation, Q&A and a signed book. Cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. and include a glass of wine and heavy appetizers. A cash bar will also be available.

Tickets to the event will go on sale at noon on Wednesday, January 10 at libraryvisit.org.

All proceeds from the event will go toward adult literacy programs at the library.