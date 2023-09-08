YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a southside Youngstown convenience store and his business are in trouble.

A Mahoning County grand jury returned an indictment on the South Avenue Gas and Food Mart as well as its owner Sukhvinder Multani on drug and gambling charges.

Prosecutors say an agent with the Ohio Investigative Unit was able to purchase the drug “Viagra” recently at the store and found what authorities say was an illegal gambling machine on the property.

Multani is expected in court later this month.