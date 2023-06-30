YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids at the Akron Children’s Burn Camp got a special visit from a Youngstown firefighter who is himself a burn survivor.

Brian Charles owns the Youngstown Flag Department. His business turns old fire hoses into works of art.

He donated one of his large flags so children at the camp could paint it into an American flag.

During his time in the burn unit, Charles said he decided he wanted to get involved with giving back.

“They found out that I had this side job and they were like, there’s a burn camp for kids and once you’re healed up, you should get involved with that. I was like, yeah, that’s perfect. I’m looking to give back kind of thing and I always wanted to do something for kids,” Charles said.

The flag the kids decorated will be hung in the newly renovated burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron. Their burn unit treats both kids and adults.