YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- On Wednesday, the Catholic Bishops of Ohio released a statement on the passing of Issue 1.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Ohio voters have approved a measure to establish the right to abortion in the state constitution.

The Bishops said in a press release that the Catholic Church will continue to work for policies that defend the most vulnerable, strengthen the child-parent relationship, and support women in need.

Bishop David Bonner released a statement:

“I am saddened by the result of this election, and above all concerned about vulnerable

human life. I am also grateful for the valiant effort of the clergy, religious, and faithful, working

together to make our Catholic voice known on this difficult but important issue. Countless

hours were expended on this cause, with coordination between bishops, diocesan offices,

and concerned faithful throughout the state and diocese. As a community of faith, we will

build upon this collaboration and continue to promote the dignity of every human person. We

will be unrelenting in our effort to care for women, children, families, and anyone in need. Our

care for life and one another can never be reduced to election day. We need to be intentional

every day about our love for one another and human life. This is all about forming a ‘culture

of life and a civilization of love.’” Bishop David Bonner

The press release states that the Bishops are grateful to the Catholic faithful, clergy, and all people who demonstrated their commitment to honoring and upholding the dignity of life.

