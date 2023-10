YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s Polish Youngstown’s 9th Annual National Pierogi Day celebration!

You can enjoy all the Polish food, music, and beer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.

You can also learn to make pierogis with a virtual lesson.

Polish Youngstown is also celebrating its 15th birthday with a Polish Happy Hour starting at 5 p.m.