YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council approved using American Rescue Plan money to help the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation renovate the Foster Theater.

Council approved spending $100,000 for the project at a meeting Wednesday.

It was announced in December that the plan for the old theater is to turn it into apartments with retail space out front.

The building sits along Glenwood Avenue and will cost about $1 million to renovate.

If all goes to plan, construction should start this Fall.