YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jeff Limbian has resigned as the city’s law director.

The resignation was confirmed by Limbian and the mayor following a letter that was sent out by Chief of Staff Nikki Posterli to employees. The letter said that the change was effective immediately and that all legal matters should be directed to Lou D’Apolito for the time being.

Limbian recently ran for the Youngstown clerk of courts position, but he was defeated by Richard Hill.

WKBN spoke with Limbian on Tuesday who said it was time to move in another direction and that he will likely end up going back into private practice but is keeping his options open.

Stan Boney and Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.