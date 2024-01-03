YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown City Council on Tuesday night picked its committee assignments.

Julies Oliver of the first ward has the most assignments, serving on nine of the 13 committees under council.

Amber Ward — the newest councilmember from the 7th ward — has the least. She’ll serve on two committees.

Anita Davis will chair the finance committee, which is among council’s three most powerful committees. Davis will be joined by Oliver and Mike Ray.

Jimmy Hughes will chair the safety committee, and will be joined by Davis and Pat Kelly. All three are former police officers.

The full list of assignments can be viewed in the table below: