YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department will be adding a new addition soon.

The force will be gaining a K9 officer.

The Youngstown Board of Control approved an agreement for compensation to be given to four YPD canine handlers. The officers and the new K9 officer will be trained and equipped for the job. The officers will also be paid to care for the dog while off duty.

The Youngstown Police Department is expected to hold a press conference sometime next week where they will release more information on the new K9 officer.