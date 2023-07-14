YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Youngstown Board of Education claim the district’s teachers’ union is trying to mislead the public.

This week, leaders with the Youngstown Education Association filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge, accusing the Board of removing members of the union from their positions at Choffin Career Center and replacing them with part-time employees. The union claims that violates Ohio bargaining laws.

A statement released by Board president Tiffany Patterson indicates Choffin’s adult education program has operated at deficits the last two years.

“The Board of Education and administration want the public to know that the adult education program, while valuable, has operated at a fiscal deficit dating at least back to 2015,” Patterson wrote.

Below are some facts and figures: (Source: Youngstown Board of Education)

• FY23 – The district transferred $423,112.56 from the general fund to cover adult education deficits

• FY22 – The district advanced $31,771.01 from general fund to adult education

• FY15 – The district advanced $950,000.00 from the general fund to cover adult education deficits

Patterson writes she hopes the union will work with the Board to resolve the problems rather than bargaining through the media.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.