YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pub crawl in downtown Youngstown will benefit a local animal rescue.

“Paws for a Drink Bar Crawl” will benefit The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Imbibe Martini Bar and continues through other establishments, ending at Ryes Craft Beer and Whiskey.

The cost to crawl is your choice of a monetary donation or an item or two from The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project’s Amazon wishlist.

A prize will be awarded to the crawler who finds the most dog treats hidden at Paws locations, according to the event listing.