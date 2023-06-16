YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation has released a statement after the man who killed 11 people in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 was found guilty on Friday of federal hate crime charges.

A decision will now be made to decide whether or not Robert Bowers, 50, will serve the death penalty.

He opened fire on worshipers at Tree of Life on the morning of Oct. 17, 2018. As a result, an additional two attendees and five police officers were injured in the attack. Bowers surrendered after being shot multiple times by police.

Andrew Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation CEO, and Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation executive director of community relations and government affairs released a statement:

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial has been difficult for the families of victims and the Jewish and general communities. However, we are thankful to learn of the guilty verdict and know justice will be served as the judicial process continues. The synagogue should have been a sanctuary for the three congregations that worshiped there. The congregants should have been safe to pray and worship, yet 11 were murdered that day and countless others had their lives changed forever. Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger will never be forgotten. We will honor their memories at a service on October 26 at Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom. October 27 marks five years since the massacre.

Bowers’ sentencing is scheduled for June 26.