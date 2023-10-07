YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation has released a statement on Saturday, Shabbat, in regard to the current situation in Israel.

“Once again, terrorists and enemies of peace attacked the people of Israel on a holy day of the Jewish calendar. Hundreds of Israelis are wounded and dozens are dead. That number is expected to rise,” the statement read.

“The attack came on Simchat Torah, when Jews complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll, normally a joyous day, as well as the 50th anniversary of the 1973 War in which Arab states blitzed Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. This year, however, Hamas declared war, launching an unprecedented wide-ranging mass attack. We, alongside the United States government, unequivocally condemn the unprovoked attack, and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself. We pray for the safety of our Israeli brethren, and offer our condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the attack.”

Andrew Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation CEO, and Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation executive director of community relations/government affairs