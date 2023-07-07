YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A restaurant in one of Youngstown’s historic neighborhoods has reopened after undergoing major renovations.

Yosteria opened two years ago in a 110-year-old house in Youngstown’s Smoky Hollow neighborhood. It then closed in February for renovations.

There’s a new porch along with a new kitchen, restrooms and a pergola outdoors.

About $20,000 came from Youngstown’s facade improvement program.

While Alex Zordich started Yosteria, Frank Tuscano is now a partner.

“It’s really changed a lot as far as the menu and the bar in general. We really took that initial pizza shop concept and it evolved into the Yosteria which was always the plan. It just took time to get here. So we have a lot of shareable plates. Pizza’s still here, of course, and the burger. But it’s really designed to come, put all the food in the center, share, hang out, have some wine, relax,” Tuscano said.

One other change, Yosteria is open to the public on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Originally, it was only for private events.