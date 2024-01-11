YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department got a little bigger Thursday. Five new firefighters were sworn in by Mayor Tito Brown.

The ceremony took place at Station No. 1 downtown.

Family and colleagues gathered and proudly watched as each new member took the oath to serve and protect. Frank Bero, who was one of the five sworn in, said he looks forward to serving.

“I’ve put a lot of work into getting here. I’m going to just work hard, learning every day. It’s a great department, and I’m just happy to be part of it,” Berno said.

Berno said that the new firefighters coming on board will help with staffing issues.

“It will help a lot. The guys I’m with, they are good guys. They seem like they are hard workers, so I think it will be OK,” he said.

The five firefighters sworn in Thursday include: