YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Negotiations concluded for the Youngstown City School Board and the Youngstown Education Association around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Teachers plan to head to a strike vote around 4 p.m. Monday night.

On Saturday, union members held a rally at Rayen Early College at noon. Members of the YEA and supporters wore red T-shirts and held up signs demanding contract rights.

“We’re not just here as teachers trying to get a contract, we’re here for our students. We want a good deal for our community, our students and our staff,” said YEA spokesman Jim Courim.

The school board held a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday but no action was taken. Before the meeting, around 300 teachers chanted and waited to hear what would come from the meeting.

First News will be on scene of the strike vote Monday night and will update this story with the results.