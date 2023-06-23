YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Western Reserve Transit Authority is set to receive $4,313,552 as part of a government effort to improve public transit in northeast Ohio.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH-13) announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has awarded two buses and bus facilities grants totaling $42,121,665 to two transit authorities in Northeast Ohio.

The two grant recipients are Akron Metropolitan Regional Transit Authority and Western Reserve Transit Authority. AMRTA is set to receive $37,808,113 for the construction of a new maintenance and operations facility on Metro RTA’s existing campus.

WTRA’s $4,313,552 grant is set to fund the reconstruction and improvements of its bus barn, the agency’s primary facility for bus maintenance and operations.