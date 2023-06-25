YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Looking to get your artwork displayed across the Valley? The Western Reserve Transit Authority is holding a contest that offers winners an opportunity to do just that.

WRTA is asking local artists and creators to submit works depicting positive scenes of people using public transportation in the Valley.

Submissions can be hand-drawn or painted, or they can be an original work made digitally, excluding stock art.

Possible sources of inspiration for a scene include the following:

riding a bus

boarding a bus

using a bike wrack on a bus

waiting at a bus stop or shelter

waiting at Federal Station

Nine entries will be chosen to be featured on the “mobile art gallery,” which will be displayed on the side of the authority’s large bus.

The winners will also get a $100 gift card, recognition at the Art on the Move kickoff event, and will be featured on WRTA’s social media, commercials and its Federal Station digital sign.

Those interested in participating in the campaign have to register by Friday, June 30. Artwork submissions are due by Friday, July 7, from registered creators.

Physical entries are preferred and should be at least 10 inches by 10 inches. They can be dropped off at Farris Marketing, 4845 Market St., Suite 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Digital submissions should be at least 3,000 pixels by 3,000 pixels in a high-resolution PNG or JPEG format. They can be sent to Mozenghar@farrismarketing.com.

For more information, or to register or submit, visit WRTA’s online form.