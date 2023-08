YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Municipal Court along with the state Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be holding a Suspended License Intervention Workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at OCCHA, 3660 Shirley Road.

People with a suspended license can meet with a license restoration specialist to determine if they can find a way to get their driving privileges back.

Space is limited to the first 50 participants.

Representatives from several social service agencies will also be present.