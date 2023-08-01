YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the show was last Saturday, work continues to clean up from the “Y-Live” concert over the weekend.

Crews were busy at Wean Park Tuesday afternoon, removing tents and cleaning up litter and debris left over from the concerts.

Directors with JAC Entertainment said more than 20,000 people attended the show headlined by Kid Rock and Lee Brice.

Officials said they want the area ready for another show this weekend featuring 80s rocker Rick Springfield at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.