YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The fact Rose Geisler was able to “walk the walk” and stay clean of drugs for over a year saved her from a jail or prison sentence, a judge said Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Geisler, 37, was sentenced to two years probation by Judge John Durkin following a guilty plea May 30 to a third-degree felony charge of child endangering.

Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Andrews was arguing for a sentence resulting in some type of incarceration to be determined by the judge while Geisler’s attorney, James Lanzo, argued for probation.

Geisler was arrested by city police June 8, 2022, after her 3-month-old son was taken to a hospital for breathing problems. Tests showed the baby had somehow ingested cocaine.

Lanzo said his client is a deserving candidate for probation. He said she has no prior felony criminal record, and since her arrest, she has been drug-free. She has taken parenting classes and drug treatment and is now allowed unsupervised visits with her son.

“This is how far she has come, your honor,” Lanzo said.

Lanzo admitted his client was on drugs that day, but since then, she has been drug-free. She currently also has a 2-month-old child and that child did not have drugs in their system when they were born, unlike her previous child.

Andrews said a jail or prison sentence is necessary because the child was too young to have been able to get ahold of cocaine himself. Andrews also said Geisler left the hospital before police arrived when she took her son for treatment, and she disposed of a car seat that may have had evidence.

Geisler also blamed a family member for having cocaine in her home, and she has a past history of addiction, Andrews said.

Even if the cocaine wasn’t hers, the fact someone was using it so close to her baby shows how irresponsible she is, Andrews said.

“She shouldn’t have people in her house using cocaine anyway,” Andrews said.

Geisler said she is taking every class and treatment program so she can to be a better mother and stay sober.

“I’m doing everything in my power to be better than I was — not just for me, but for my children,” Geisler said.

Judge Durkin said Geisler’s case is the kind that usually gets someone jailed or imprisoned. But he said he was impressed by the fact she has been drug-free for so long. Another factor in her favor is she is now allowed unsupervised visits with her child, Judge Durkin said.

He said he always hears from defendants who “talk the talk.” But he added Geisler’s actions now show she has “walked the walk.”

“Since this incident, you have demonstrated a desire to change your life and work a program for recovery,” Judge Durkin said.

The maximum penalty for the charge is three years in prison, which could be imposed if Geisler violates her probation.