YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several people spotted a peacock wandering through the East Side of Youngstown Friday.

Elaina Hernandez, who lives on the East Side of Youngstown, spotted the peacock on Himrod Avenue just beyond Oak Street at 10 a.m.

Hernandez called the sighting a “funny coincidence.”

On a local lost and found pets social media page, a woman posted about losing her pet peacock. There is no word yet if the peacock spotted is the same peacock or if the peacock has been found.

Other people in Youngstown have also posted about spotting the peacock.