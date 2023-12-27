YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman sentenced to up to 16 and a half years in prison for her role in a 2019 home invasion that resulted in two people being shot has lost her appeal.

The 7th District Court of Appeals last week allowed the sentence of 12 to 16 and a half years in prison to stand against Nichole Taylor, 32, of Alliance.

The decision was announced Dec. 21 but was not released until Wednesday

Taylor was sentenced last Dec. 28 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and two counts of attempted murder for a September 2019 home invasion on Waverly Avenue on the South Side.

Her co-defendant, Robert Young, 50, of Austintown, was free on $40,000 bond and set for trial, only he failed to show up for his June 2022 trial date. A warrant has been issued for his arrest but he has yet to be found.

Taylor appealed her sentence, which was administered under the Reagan-Tokes law that was established in 2019. She said the law is unconstitutional and deprived her of her due process rights.

The law calls for courts to give an indefinite sentence to a defendant convicted of a first or second-degree felony that does not carry a life prison sentence.

The court, however, rejected her claim, with Appellate Judge Carol Ann Robb writing for the court that the state Supreme Court recently decided the law is constitutional and does allow defendants their due process rights.

Additionally, Judge Robb wrote, that the law provides notices that must be given before any hearings.

In the Waverly Avenue case, police said Taylor knocked on the door of the home and distracted the woman who answered the door to allow Young to run in while firing a gun.

The woman was shot multiple times, and her boyfriend, whose home they were at, was shot seven times, including three times in the face.

Police said Young later tried to burn the house down, but firefighters managed to extinguish the flames.

Taylor had no prior criminal record. At her sentencing, Judge Donofrio said: “What happened here was heinous, cruel, and calculated. I’m aware of your lack of criminal history but my biggest concern is you facilitated this by allowing your co-defendant to lurk while you were at the door. You may not have pulled the trigger, but you are an accomplice to this crime.”