YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman sentenced to prison in 2021 for stealing a Struthers police cruiser was granted an early release from prison on Wednesday.

Judge Maureen Sweeney granted the pro se request filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court by Tara Oder, 38, of Struthers.

Oder was sentenced Aug. 31, 2021, to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of robbery, grand theft and escape for taking a Struthers police cruiser July 30, 2020.

As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors agreed they would not oppose an early release request from Oder if she behaved herself while in prison. When Oder was originally sentenced by Judge Sweeney, she was given time she spent in the county jail as credit toward her prison sentence.

Reports said Oder and another woman were in the cruiser on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Youngstown when Oder managed to slip out of her cuffs, wriggle through a divider from the back seat and grab the steering wheel.

The officer fell out of the cruiser, and it drove away. The other woman was also inside. It was later found abandoned in the Arlington Heights apartment complex.

Oder was arrested two weeks later by U.S. Marshals, as was the other woman.

Oder told Judge Sweeney via video hookup from the Marysville Reformatory for Women that she is very sorry for what she did and that she has undergone substance abuse and mental health counseling in prison to ensure she does not get in trouble again.

“I’ve always struggled with drugs and I wasn’t fully right in my head,” she said. “I never realized how it affected everyone around me.”

Judge Sweeney put Oder on three years probation and warned her that if she gets in trouble or violates her probation, she will return to prison to finish the remainder of her sentence.