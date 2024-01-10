YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged with smuggling drugs into the private prison on the East Side of Youngstown pleaded guilty Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Ashley Lintz, 35, entered pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio to charges of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, a third-degree felony and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

In exchange for her plea, Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Hilles said language was removed from the charges mandating jail or prison time.

The attorneys in the case are recommending that the judge adopt the sentence recommended following a presentence investigation if that recommendation is favorable to Lintz.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 15.

Hilles said the drugs Lintz is accused of smuggling into the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center was a “one-time thing” and not a regular occurrence.

She was indicted Aug. 24 via direct presentment. The case was investigated by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.