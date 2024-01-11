YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman accused of crashing into a South Side porch and killing a man in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday to probation after pleading guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Chante Childress, 52, of Youngstown, received the sentence from Judge John Durkin after she pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide.

She was originally indicted on a felony charge of aggravated vehicular homicide as well as OVI, but the first charge was amended to a misdemeanor in exchange for her plea and the OVI charge was dropped.

Childress was accused of causing a fatal crash Dec. 22, 2020, that killed Darren Moore, 55, of Cohasset Drive.

Police were called about 1:35 a.m. Dec. 22 to a home in the 500 block of Garfield Street for a report that a vehicle went into a house. When they arrived, they found a vehicle driven by Childress had crashed into the porch of a home.

Childress was thrown from the vehicle and was found injured on a porch rail. Moore was dead in the passenger’s seat.

In February, Judge Durkin granted a motion by Childress’ attorney, John Juhasz, to suppress blood evidence in the case that showed Childress was driving drunk, online court records show.

In his ruling, Judge Durkin said police failed to follow state Department of Health guidelines to obtain blood and urine evidence from Childress when she was hospitalized. Because police did not follow those procedures, test results showing Childress was drunk were not allowed to be used by prosecutors.