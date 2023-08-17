YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after an accident on the East Side Wednesday evening claimed the life of a woman.

A news release from the department’s Accident Investigation Unit said officers were called about 9:40 p.m. to Victor and Commonwealth avenues for a two-vehicle accident in which several people were injured.

A 19-year-old woman died from her injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The release said multiple people were taken to the hospital but a number was not specified.

A 27-year-old woman was listed as a suspect.