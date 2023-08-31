YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman has been wounded in a shooting at about 3:35 p.m. today at Hunter and Humbolt avenues.

Someone fired several shots at a home there from a car. The woman who was injured was inside the house when she was hit.

There are at least seven casings in the street and five bullet holes in the living room window.

Two small children in an upstairs room of the home were talking to police officers who were processing the crime scene. They were not injured.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.