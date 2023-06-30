YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who reports said started a fire in her mother’s home by ripping down curtains and throwing them on a lit stove was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Ke’Shayeeda Williams, 25, of Youngstown, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

She is expected to be arraigned July 12 in common pleas court. She has been in the Mahoning County jail since she was arrested June 13 by city police who were called to assist firefighters at the South Side home of her mother in the 500 block of West Myrtle Avenue.

Reports said police were called about 7:45 a.m. and when they arrived, they were told Williams started a fire in the home after arguing with family members.

Williams ripped a curtain down in the kitchen and threw it on a lit stove when she was asked to leave “before things got out of hand,” reports said. Reports said she also broke out several windows with a piece of concrete.

A fire broke out in the kitchen of the home, but no one was injured. Firefighters were able to put it out right away.

Williams was found walking away at West Marion and Edwards avenues, where she was taken into custody.