YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city woman Thursday was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges she tried to run over people during a fight on a South Side street.

Cicelia Mayfield, 29, faces charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony fourth-degree counts of vehicular assault and inducing panic; and a misdemeanor count of criminal damaging.

She is free on $50,000 bond after her Oct. 11 arraignment in municipal court. Her case was bound over Oct. 18 to a grand jury.

Mayfield is accused of trying to run over several people Oct. 10. Reports said a city police officer was on a call in the 1300 block of Aberdeen Avenue when he heard gunfire from a nearby street.

When the officer got in his cruiser to drive over and investigate, he saw a car driven by Mayfield drive through a yard and a man with blood on his shirt chasing the car.

The officer got out of his cruiser and tried to find out why Mayfield was driving through a yard when another woman showed up, and she and Mayfield began fighting and pulling each other’s hair. After they were separated, reports said witnesses told police Mayfield was involved in a fight nearby where she was arguing with several people and tried to run them over.

A man on Ivanhoe Avenue told police he fired several shots at Mayfield’s car when she started driving towards people. Her car had five bullet holes in it and officers found two 9mm shell casings in the 1300 block of Ivanhoe Avenue, reports said.

No one was injured.

Reports said witnesses told police Mayfield and the others were arguing over a “love triangle.”

Mayfield is expected to be arraigned in common pleas court later this month.