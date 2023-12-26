YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman wanted for a shooting earlier this month is now in custody.

Tyasia Boykin, 30, is expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault for a Dec. 8 shooting that wounded a woman on Robinwood Place.

Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, the lead investigator on the case, said the shooting followed an argument.

Boykin was found early Sunday by police in Campbell, who turned her over to city police, reports said. She was then booked into the Mahoning County jail.