YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The woman found dead Sunday night after a possible hit-and-run has been identified.

The victim was 46-year-old Meschelle Alli, according to a release from the Mahoning County Coroner’s office.

Officers responded just after 8 p.m. Sunday after reports that a person, now identified as Alli, was lying face down in the area of Warren and Rosedale avenues. The release states she was dead in the roadway, possibly struck by or thrown from a car.

An autopsy will be conducted and the incident remains under investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and Mahoning County Coroner.