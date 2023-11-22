YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 41-year-old city woman escaped injury early Wednesday after a car she was driving was fired upon on a West Side street.

Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue for a report of gunfire, but as they were on the way, one officer was redirected to the Oakwood Avenue exit on Interstate 680 South for a report of a woman who said she was shot at.

When the officer met the woman, she told him she was driving east on Oakwood Avenue when a car that was behind her suddenly sped up and stopped next to her at a red light at North Belle Vista Avenue.

The woman told police the man was screaming something but she couldn’t make out what he was saying, then she heard shots and drove away toward the freeway, reports said.

Reports said police found two bullet holes in the front of the car. The woman was not hurt.

Back on Oakwood Avenue, a home was damaged by a bullet and officers found .223-caliber shell casings in the street, reports said.