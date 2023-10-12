YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a toddler in her care drowned on Sept. 29 in a swimming pool at a West Side home.

Adrianne Lyn Hudson, 31, also faces a count of child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the death of the girl, who was about to turn two.

Her boyfriend, Alfred Boykin, also 31, also faces a charge of child endangering but he is not charged in the death of the child.

The charges were filed on Wednesday in municipal court. Neither Hudson nor Boykin are in custody.

The child died after being discovered about 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 in a swimming pool at a home in the 1900 block of Ridgelawn Avenue.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, the lead investigator on the case, said Hudson was asked by the family of the girl who died to babysit her. Boykin was also there and Hudson brought her own child to the home with her.

Hudson, Boykin and the two children were outside the entire time and the girl wandered away and ended up in the pool.

Cox said Hudson faces the manslaughter charge, which is a third-degree felony, because the victim was supposed to be under her care and she was also asked specifically to take care of that child.

Additionally, whenever someone is charged with a misdemeanor that results in the death of a person, they are also charged with manslaughter, Cox said.

Boykin was charged not because he did not properly supervise either child but because he was not there to watch the victim nor asked to watch the victim. He is not charged with manslaughter.