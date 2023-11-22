YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged with her role in the drowning death of a toddler in September waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday in municipal court.

A Mahoning County grand jury will now hear charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor; against Adrianne Hudson, 31, of Youngstown.

Hudson had a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Judge Renee DiSalvo.

A warrant was issued Oct. 11 for her arrest after an investigation into the Sept. 29 drowning death of Londyn Cayson, 1. Hudson was taken into custody last week and is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Prosecutors and defense attorney Desirae DiPiero had agreed to reduce Hudson’s bond from $75,000 to $50,000, but Judge DiSalvo only reduced it to $65,000. If Hudson should post bond, she must be on electronically monitored house arrest.

Hudson’s boyfriend, Albert Boykin, also 31, also faces a charge of child endangering, but he is not charged in Cayson’s death.

Detectives said Hudson was asked to babysit Cayson by the child’s family at a home in the 1900 block of Ridgelawn Avenue on the West Side. Boykin was also there, and Hudson brought her own child to the home with her.

Hudson, Boykin and the two children were outside the entire time when Cayson wandered away and ended up in the pool.

Police said Hudson faces the manslaughter charge, a first-degree felony, because Cayson was supposed to be under her care, and she was also asked specifically to take care of that child.

Boykin was arraigned Oct. 20 on the child endangering charge, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is free on bond pending a Dec. 4 pretrial hearing.