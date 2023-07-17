YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is in custody after reports said a woman early Sunday was beaten and her car vandalized while she was at the store.

Luis Rodriguez, 34, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail after he was arrested about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Ivanhoe Avenue for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they found an SUV in the driveway with one of the windows shattered.

A woman then walked onto the front porch with a deep cut on her forehead. She told police she was at a nearby store with her child in a car seat and was talking to another man when Rodriguez, the father of the child, saw her and became irate.

Reports said at one point he pulled the woman out of the SUV while beating her before he stopped. She managed to drive herself home and call police.

Police found Rodriguez a short time later driving a car on Jean Street and took him into custody there. Reports said his clothes were covered in blood.

The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for her injuries.