YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city woman was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday afternoon after reports said she kicked police who were responding to a fight call at a West Side apartment complex.

Breyonna Moore, 30, is charged with aassault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Additionally, Moore also has two pending warrants.

She is expected to be arraigned Friday on the new charges in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 2:05 p.m. for a report of a fight at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex of two women fighting, but when officers got there witnesses told them the fight was verbal and not physical.

However, when police did a records check on Moore, they discovered the warrants and tried to take her into custody.

Reports said Moore slipped away when officers tried to handcuff her and told police she was pregnant. As officers struggled with her she kicked one of them, reports said.

After police managed to get her into custody, they took her to the jail.