YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman charged with killing a 13-year-old girl in Youngstown earlier this year appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Shamara Green is facing charges of murder and involuntary murder with firearm specifications and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, aggravated assault and reckless homicide with firearm specifications.

Authorities say she had been arguing with others outside a house on Carroll Street in May when she pulled out a gun and started firing.

London Jones, 13, was hit by one of those rounds and died.

Green is now jailed on a $700,000 bond.