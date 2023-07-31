YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Senior Reporter Gerry Ricciutti is among four local journalists being inducted into the Youngstown Press Club’s Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame honors those in the media and communications industries who have had long and distinguished careers. Past inductees include Stan Boney, Tom Holden and Bob Black, among others.

Ricciutti has been reporting in the area for over 30 years.

Born in Baltimore, Md., and raised in Sharpsville, he received his bachelor’s degree in

political science and speech communications from Penn State University in 1982.

Ricciutti has covered many important stories throughout his distinguished career, including stops by numerous presidents and presidential candidates. He also reported extensively on former Rep. Jim Traficant — including his release from prison and his death in 2014; and he covered the death of Robert Seman, who jumped from a balcony of the Mahoning County courthouse where he was awaiting trial for the arson deaths of 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt.

Ricciutti will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a special awards ceremony on Sept. 7 at Stambaugh Auditorium. He will be joined by retired Vindicator editorial page editor Dennis Mangan and Emily Webster Love, former associate metro editor at The Tribune Chronicle; who are also being honored. Also being inducted is the late Ann Przelomski, managing editor of The Vindicator.

Tickets are required to attend the banquet and may be purchased at youngstownpressclub.com.