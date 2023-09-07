YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN Senior Reporter Gerry Ricciutti was inducted into the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame Thursday night at Stambaugh Auditorium.

For 35 years, he has been covering news in the Valley.

From the courtroom to commissioners meetings and everything in between, he has been a staple when it comes to local news. All while sporting impeccable style and a Fedora, which has become his signature over the years.

“It’s never been about me telling the stories or that they’re my stories to tell. It’s been about the privilege of getting to tell stories to those who are watching or listening. I get to hold up the mirror and show others about what’s happening around us, and after all this time I still enjoy doing it,” Ricciutti said.

Also inducted Thursday night was Dennis Mangan, a retired editorial page editor for The Vindicator, along with Emily Webster Love, a former associate metro editor at The Tribune Chronicle and Ann Przelomski, who was the managing editor of The Vindicator.