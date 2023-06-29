YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals is honoring 25 outstanding people under 35 years old.

WKBN is a sponsor for this year’s award ceremony. Our own First News Evening Anchor Lindsey Watson is one of the honorees.

MVYP has honored over 350 young professionals who’ve greatly impacted the Mahoning Valley through the years, not just through their careers but their work with various nonprofits.

The award ceremony on Thursday runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.