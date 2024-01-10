*Related Video Above: The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo took place in Aurora in October.**

(WJW) – This summer, the streets of several cities in Ohio will become a magical world of Oz.

Well, kind of.

The Wizard of Oz Experience is created and designed by an “immersive mobile app” called Questo. According to the company’s website, the experience is delivered through a smartphone — but takes place “outdoors on the streets of your city.”

During an event, participants follow hidden clues, solve puzzles, and complete challenges as they walk around town. As organizers describe — it’s an “outdoor escape room-style experience.”

“Join Dorothy and her iconic team of misfits on the yellow brick road and escape from Oz before the witch has her way!” reads the event page. “You can play at your own pace or against the clock to compete with friends or hundreds of other teams.”

So, where does all of this take place?

According to Questo, The Wizard of Oz Experience is available this summer, only on certain dates, in Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown, and several other Ohio cities. The specific locations aren’t revealed until just a few days before the event, via email. But, Questo explains, “Our events generally take place in easily accessible parts of the city. And we try to pick the most appealing and safe area of a city, as much as possible. Each event starts at a specific location. From here on, you will be following a trail taking you to all of the different locations included in the game.”

The Wizard of Oz Experience is available on the following dates and in the following cities:

Tickets are needed to unlock The Wizard of Oz Experience. One $40 team ticket admits 2-6 adults. Kids can go for free. Participants can start anytime between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and organizers said, the experience lasts about 90 minutes.

Oh, and costumes are optional but recommended “for the extra fun factor.”

CLICK HERE for all the details.