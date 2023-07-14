YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown received $82.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The city has until the last day of this year to allocate the funds and until December 31, 2026, to spend them.

Out of the $82.7 million granted to the city, $51,208,397 has already been allocated. Below is a breakdown of approved projects, city priorities and where the money is going.

Local resident-identified priorities

Residents in Youngstown have voiced their concerns and expressed what their priorities are for the ARP funds spending. Below is what the ARP Committee has listed as their top priorities.

Community, Youth, and Violence Prevention

Housing, Neighborhoods, and Commercial Corridors

Public Utility and Infrastructure

Parks and Public Facilities

Local Economic Recovery

City Investment

Council-Approved Funds

A number of projects have gone before Youngstown City Council to vote on. These are the ARP projects that have been approved, and how much money has been allocated to them, beginning with the biggest projects to the smallest:

City of Youngstown: Council Spending $14,000,000 Includes $1,046,500 Sidewalk Improvement Fund 1st Ward: $82,000 2nd Ward: $250,000 5th Ward: $114,500 6th Ward: $350,000 7th Ward: $250,000



Youngstown Park Department: Comprehensive Park Needs $10,500,000

Revenue Replacement $4,580,312

City of Youngstown: EMS Ambulance Services $3,968,716

City of Youngstown: Housing Demo and Remediation $3,000,000* ($5,000,000 reallocated to Property Acquisition & Roof Replacements)

City of Youngstown: Roof Replacement Program $3,000,000

Youngstown City Health District: Community Health Worker Program $2,466,448

City of Youngstown Public Works: Eddie/Roy/Hazelwood Waterline Replacement $2,261,119

City of Youngstown: Revolving Loan Fund with Valley Partners $2,000,000

City of Youngstown: Property Acquisition $2,000,000

City of Youngstown: Police Body Cameras and Tasers $1,291,989

City of Youngstown: Façade Grant Program with Valley Partners $1,000,000

City of Youngstown: IT Upgrades $200,000

Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber: Site Readiness Program $187,500

Youngstown Municipal Court: Court Database Software Update $163,128

Youngstown City Health District: Vibrant Valley Health Equity Plan $150,000

Youngstown Park Department: Immediate Park Needs $150,000

ACTION: Mahoning Valley Mobile Market $129,000

City of Youngstown: Defibrillators $86,475

Family Tech Connect: Technology Coaching for Seniors $50,000

City of Youngstown: Police Media Hire Campaign $23,710



Completed activities

The Youngstown ARP Committee is made up of 10 members who meet monthly to discuss projects, funding and priorities. The committee releases a monthly report of what was discussed and what has been done.

First News requested meeting minutes but was informed there are no formal minutes taken at the committee meetings. Below is a list released by the committee of what has been discussed at each meeting.

May – October 2021: ARP proposal submission open

ARP proposal submission open November 2021: EAG team processed and organized proposals

EAG team processed and organized proposals December 2021: ARPA Review Committee begins meeting to discuss action steps for proposal review.

ARPA Review Committee begins meeting to discuss action steps for proposal review. January 2022: ARPA Review Committee begins meeting biweekly.

ARPA Review Committee begins meeting biweekly. February 2022: Subcommittee within ARPA Review Committee conducts preliminary review of all proposals to separate viable proposals from those that are nonviable

Subcommittee within ARPA Review Committee conducts preliminary review of all proposals to separate viable proposals from those that are nonviable March 2022: Full review of viable proposals begins.

Full review of viable proposals begins. April 2022: Complete review of Public Utility and Infrastructure, and Parks and Public Facilities Proposals.

Complete review of Public Utility and Infrastructure, and Parks and Public Facilities Proposals. May 2022: Reviewed proposals from the Youngstown City Health District and finalized other Health, Public Works, and Water Proposals.

Reviewed proposals from the Youngstown City Health District and finalized other Health, Public Works, and Water Proposals. June 2022: Began looking into YPD and Housing, Neighborhood, and Commercial Corridor proposals.

Began looking into YPD and Housing, Neighborhood, and Commercial Corridor proposals. July 2022: Continued with YPD proposals and discussed need for a follow-up application for viable proposals.

August 2022: Reviewed Economic Development Proposals, a formal Follow Up Application process, and Water Department Lead Remediation efforts.

Reviewed Economic Development Proposals, a formal Follow Up Application process, and Water Department Lead Remediation efforts. September 2022: Reviewed Economic Development Proposals, met with applicants, and began presenting several proposals to council.

Reviewed Economic Development Proposals, met with applicants, and began presenting several proposals to council. October 2022: Reviewed Economic Development Proposals, reviewed proposals from the 3rd Ward Councilperson, met with applicants, and recommended several proposals to council.

Reviewed Economic Development Proposals, reviewed proposals from the 3rd Ward Councilperson, met with applicants, and recommended several proposals to council. November 2022: Reviewed proposals within the Economic Development, Youth Development, and City Investment categories. The Committee met with proposal representatives during meetings on November 2, 16, and 30.

Reviewed proposals within the Economic Development, Youth Development, and City Investment categories. The Committee met with proposal representatives during meetings on November 2, 16, and 30. December 2022: Reviewed proposal within Housing Category. Reviewed remaining proposals and identified goals for first quarter of 2023.

Reviewed proposal within Housing Category. Reviewed remaining proposals and identified goals for first quarter of 2023. January 2023: Reviewed proposals within the Economic Development category. Committee received updated proposals from the City of Youngstown’s Engineering Department and Land Bank.

Reviewed proposals within the Economic Development category. Committee received updated proposals from the City of Youngstown’s Engineering Department and Land Bank. February 2023: Reviewed proposals within the Youth & Seniors category. The Committee met with proposal applicants to review follow up information. The committee discussed 2023 Public Relations goals.

Reviewed proposals within the Youth & Seniors category. The Committee met with proposal applicants to review follow up information. The committee discussed 2023 Public Relations goals. March 2023: Reviewed proposals within the Youth & Seniors category. The committee met with proposal applicants within the Housing Category to review follow up information. The City of Youngstown Public Works Department presented an updated proposal to the committee.

Reviewed proposals within the Youth & Seniors category. The committee met with proposal applicants within the Housing Category to review follow up information. The City of Youngstown Public Works Department presented an updated proposal to the committee. April 2023: Reviewed additional information provided by the Municipal Court for their proposal within the City Investment category. The committee reviewed the remaining proposals that require follow-up.

Reviewed additional information provided by the Municipal Court for their proposal within the City Investment category. The committee reviewed the remaining proposals that require follow-up. May 2023: Reviewed proposals within the Youth & Seniors category. The Law Department and Finance Department led discussions on recent US Treasury updates, reporting requirements, and legal guidance. The Committee evaluated the status of remaining proposals.

Reviewed proposals within the Youth & Seniors category. The Law Department and Finance Department led discussions on recent US Treasury updates, reporting requirements, and legal guidance. The Committee evaluated the status of remaining proposals. June 2023: The Committee evaluated the status of remaining proposals. The Committee provided guidance on Proposals received by 1st Ward Councilman Oliver. 6th Ward Councilwoman Turner provided quarterly reports on 6th Ward ARPA Projects.

Project proposals for ARP funds were taken between May and October of 2021. More than 80 proposals were submitted for different projects in the city. You can see all the proposals here.