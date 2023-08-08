YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health has just opened a new Family Nurturing Center.

Workers hosted a blessing and open house at the center on Canfield Road in Youngstown.

The center is funded by the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley. It houses some of Mercy Health’s critical community health programs such as Centering Pregnancy, Resource Mothers, 24/7 Dads and Fatherhood support.

Those in attendance prayed over the center and are very excited to help new families there.

“Kids are welcome, dads are welcome and moms are welcome. Granma, grandpa, whoever wants to come. We are here, and you are welcome to come,” said Deeatrice Traylor, resource mother manager.

The Family Nurturing Center will soon be offering a Job Readiness program.

The center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.