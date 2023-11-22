YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The jockeying for possible positions has already started as Valley Congressman Bill Johnson prepares to take a new job as president of Youngstown State University.

Trumbull Commissioner Denny Malloy doesn’t even live in the 11-county 6th Congressional District, but he said voters will be looking for a conservative candidate.

Malloy said he has his finger on the pulse of the people in the district and knows who they’re looking for in a representative.

“Somebody who first and foremost believes in God, believes in the hunting tradition, believes in gun ownership, believes in the conservative values, so I think that’s what the people there want,” he said.

While current State Senator Michael Rulli said he is looking seriously at running for Congress, local Republican leaders said he’s all but a shoo-in.

Columbiana County GOP Chair Dave Johnson said Rulli has his full support.

“He carried 77-and-a-half percent of the vote in this county. It’s the largest vote margin in the 40 years that I’ve been doing politics here,” Johnson said.

By rule, vacancies in the House of Representatives are filled after the governor calls for a special election to complete the unexpired term.

“We could be looking at a special election next year to fill the unexpired term and the full term, and that would be up to the governor’s office at that point,” said Mahoning County Elections Director Tom McCabe.

At this point, officials with the DeWine Administration said they’re waiting to hear from Johnson.

“It actually depends, I think, on when Bill Johnson actually steps down and resigns from Congress,” McCabe said.

Mahoning County’s Democrat party chair said he is not supporting any would-be candidates yet, focusing instead on local races and issues where the party could have the most impact.