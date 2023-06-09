YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a shooting this week on the West Side that wounded a woman had been free on bond after he was arrested New Years Eve for assaulting a woman.

Arlis Casey Jr., 30, also has served six years in prison for his role in two other shootings in 2010 and 2017.

Casey was taken into custody Thursday and is charged with felonious assault for the Tuesday morning shooting where a woman was wounded in the 1300 block of Leo Avenue. Police said the woman was Casey’s girlfriend and they were arguing before the shooting.

Casey fled before police arrived.

He was charged in January with an incident Dec. 31 where he is accused of forcing his way inside a home on St. Louis Avenue and beating a woman during a domestic dispute with another woman.

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted Casey Jan. 24 on charges of aggravated burglary, abduction and misdemeanor counts of theft, assault and petty theft. Court records show he posted $23,000 bond March 16, which was the bond set when he was arraigned in municipal court.

In 2017, Casey pleaded guilty in common pleas court to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm that stemmed from a shooting in August where a man was wounded on Mistletoe Avenue. A charge of felonious assault in the case was dropped.

He was sentenced to two years probation in that case, but in 2019 he was found to have violated his probation and was sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2012, Casey pleaded guilty in common pleas court to two counts of felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and robbery for an incident in 2010. He was given a sentence of four years in prison in that case. Details of that incident are not available.

Casey is expected to be arraigned Friday.