YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local business on Youngstown’s West Side is taking advantage of a city program to help beautify the city.

The mural will read, “Welcome to the West Side,” and will be displayed on Hackett’s Pub on Mahoning Avenue.

The city is offering American Rescue Plan funds to fix up businesses facades. The project at Hackett’s Pub is split 50/50 for the mural, the parking lot and a fence. It will cost, in total, about $30,000.

The pub’s owner, Dan Hackett, said it’s about being part of the community.

“And make our customers happy. They’re fantastic. We like the idea of them seeing us putting an effort into the community as well,” Hackett said.

Pat McGlone with the Overall Paint Company said the project is expected to be completed Friday night.