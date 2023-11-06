YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Youngstown water customers are being informed about the draining and refilling of a water tank just in case they might see a slight drop in pressure.

Routine maintenance of the water tank located on Moherman Avenue will occur between Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. The work was initially scheduled for October was delayed because of a technical difficulty, according to the Youngstown Water Department.

Crews will drain and refill the tank. During that time, customers will likely not experience any impact on their water service. However, a slight drop in pressure could be possible, according to the water department.

Courtesy: City of Youngstown

The work will impact customers within the boundary east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road and west of Belle Vista venue.