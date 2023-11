YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A water main break disrupted traffic Monday morning after it caused the closure of a road.

Crews in Youngstown were working on a water main break on the west side near Bears Den and Canfield Road.

The break was found Monday morning, and the street department believes it was caused by an old pipe.

Crews turned off water in the area, but it should be turned back on soon and the road should also reopen within the hour.