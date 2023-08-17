YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who pleaded guilty earlier this week to breaking into a Lake Milton home was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison.

Nicholas Barna, 39, was sentenced by Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of burglary and grand theft. He pleaded guilty Monday.

Barna was charged with an Aug. 1, 2022, break-in at a home in the 3200 block of South Newton Falls Road that was being renovated.

The homeowner told police that he was at the home about 9 p.m. and noticed someone had tampered with the alarm panel on the back door and had gotten inside.

Taken were several tools and an AR-15 rifle with a laser scope.

Barna was arrested almost immediately and confessed, reports said. Reports also said police managed to get almost all the property back except for the back door alarm panel that had been removed.